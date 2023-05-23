wrestling / News

WWE News: Mansoor Deletes Maxxine Dupri From His Contacts, More Raw Video Highlights

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maximum Male Models Mace Mansoor WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like Mansoor is done with Maxxine Dupri. He deleted Maxxine from his contacts list on his phone, but not before renaming her Flopxxine and Max’s Jannetty. You can see his tweet showing the contact deletion below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
























More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mansoor, Maxxine Dupri, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading