WWE News: Mansoor Deletes Maxxine Dupri From His Contacts, More Raw Video Highlights
May 23, 2023 | Posted by
– It looks like Mansoor is done with Maxxine Dupri. He deleted Maxxine from his contacts list on his phone, but not before renaming her Flopxxine and Max’s Jannetty. You can see his tweet showing the contact deletion below:
.@maxxinedupri pic.twitter.com/cH71m4thOd
— mån.sôör (@suavemansoor) May 23, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
