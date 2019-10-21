wrestling / News
WWE News: Mansoor on Making History in Saudi Arabia, Zack Ryder Unboxes a Rare Piece of WWE History, Damandyz Donutz Goes to Indiana
October 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released an interview with NXT Superstar Mansoor, who talkeda bout winning the 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in his home country of Saudi Arabia. You can check out that video below.
– Zack Ryder released a new video where he unboxes a rare piece of WWE memorabilia. You can check out that video below.
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have a new Damandyz Donuts video out where they try some Jack’s Donuts in Indiana. You can check out that video below.
