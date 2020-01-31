wrestling / News
WWE News: Maria Kanellis Gives Pregnancy Update, WWE Now on Beth Phoenix’s Response to Edge Attack
– Maria Kanellis posted to Instagram to give an update on her pregnancy. The WWE star posted:
View this post on Instagram
Last Thursday, I was in the hospital with the stomach flu. I was vomiting and couldn’t keep anything, not even water down. I was having strong contractions every 3 minutes. It was a nightmare. I ended up extremely dehydrated and they had to give me 5000 ml of fluid. They kept me overnight to monitor me and the baby. I lost and gained over 10 pounds in 24 hours. I was terrified but I was in good hands. I was not quite full term so even though I was having contractions it wasn’t because I was in labor, it was because of the dehydration. They got everything under control and we are okay. On Sunday I will be 40 weeks!! And I am still pregnant. But, baby will be here soon!! This flu season has been exceptionally bad so stay safe out there everyone!!
– WWE Now posted their latest video with Beth Phoenix’s reaction to Randy Orton’s attack on Edge during Raw:
