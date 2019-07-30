wrestling / News
WWE News: Maria & Mike Kanellis Comment on 24/7 Title Wins, Mandy Rose Workout Video
– Maria Kanellis is excited to be breaking ground as the first ever pregnant champion in WWE. Kanellis posted to Twitter following her defeat of her husband to claim the 24/7 Championship, as did Mike:
FIRST. EVER. PREGNANT. CHAMPION!!!! #momlife #13weekspregnant https://t.co/Qy8cEUxNHd
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2019
Well it was fun while it lasted #RAW #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/DC5njj4dVC
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2019
– Mandy Rose shared a new YouTube workout video in which she works on her upper body and shoulders:
