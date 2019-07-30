wrestling / News

WWE News: Maria & Mike Kanellis Comment on 24/7 Title Wins, Mandy Rose Workout Video

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maria Kanellis 24/7 Title Raws 247 Title Raw

– Maria Kanellis is excited to be breaking ground as the first ever pregnant champion in WWE. Kanellis posted to Twitter following her defeat of her husband to claim the 24/7 Championship, as did Mike:

– Mandy Rose shared a new YouTube workout video in which she works on her upper body and shoulders:

