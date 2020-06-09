WWE News: Marina Shafir Looking For Roderick Strong After NXT Takover, Stock Hits 20-Week High

– Marina Shafir can’t find Roderick Strong after the events of NXT Takover: In Your House. During the Backlot Brawl at last night’s show, Strong was shoved into the back of a car along with Bobby Fish by Dexter Lumis, who then drove off. Shafir posted to Twitter:

So I didn’t wake up next to @roderickstrong this morning. Have any of you heard from him?! Have you heard from @theBobbyFish?! Answer your phones!! @AdamColePro @KORcombat — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) June 8, 2020

– WWE’s stock hit its highest point in 20 weeks on Monday, closing at $48.76. That was up $0.57 (1.18%) from the previous closing price and marks the best closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $50.23 on February 21st. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.