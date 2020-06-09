wrestling / News

WWE News: Marina Shafir Looking For Roderick Strong After NXT Takover, Stock Hits 20-Week High

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dexter Lumis Roderick Strong NXT Takeover: In Your House

– Marina Shafir can’t find Roderick Strong after the events of NXT Takover: In Your House. During the Backlot Brawl at last night’s show, Strong was shoved into the back of a car along with Bobby Fish by Dexter Lumis, who then drove off. Shafir posted to Twitter:

– WWE’s stock hit its highest point in 20 weeks on Monday, closing at $48.76. That was up $0.57 (1.18%) from the previous closing price and marks the best closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $50.23 on February 21st. The market as a whole was up 0.24% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Marina Shafir, NXT Takeover: In Your House, Roderick Strong, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading