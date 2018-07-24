WWE News: Marina Shafir Making NXT Debut This Week, Identity of Sasha Banks & Bayley’s Raw Opponents

– Marina Shafir is set to make her NXT debut during this week’s house show in Largo, Florida. Shafir, a former MMA fighter who is part of MMA’s Four Horsewomen alongside Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, revealed the news on Twitter:

Ooooooooh weeeeeeeeee Guess who has an in-ring debut in #NXTLargo???? ME!!!! Come out and support this memorable moment and the start of something exciting! Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/GcJETt9Rk5! #SuperNovaTakeOva — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) July 24, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that Sasha Banks and Bayley’s oppponents on last night’s Raw were independent wrestlers Moxie Molly and Jaylee.