WWE News: Marina Shafir Making NXT Debut This Week, Identity of Sasha Banks & Bayley’s Raw Opponents

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ronda rousey Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

– Marina Shafir is set to make her NXT debut during this week’s house show in Largo, Florida. Shafir, a former MMA fighter who is part of MMA’s Four Horsewomen alongside Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, revealed the news on Twitter:

Wrestling Inc reports that Sasha Banks and Bayley’s oppponents on last night’s Raw were independent wrestlers Moxie Molly and Jaylee.

