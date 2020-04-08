wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Andrews Discusses His Early Training, Brie Bella Makes Popsicles
– Mark Andrews has posted a new video discussing at the early days of his wrestling training. You can see the full video below, which is described as follows:
Talking through my first 5 years of training in the wrestling industry. Starting with NWA UK Hammerlock, and travelling to Kent for wrestling camps to meeting “Flash” Morgan Webster, “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman and Pete Dunne for the first time.
– The latest Bella Twins video has Brie Bella and Birdie making homemade popsicles:
