WWE News: Mark Haskins Responds to Aleister Black’s Challenge, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

June 12, 2019
Aleister Black

– Mark Haskins is up to answering Aleister Black’s open challenge from Smackdown. The ROH roster member posted to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Black’s promo asking for someone to take him on, prompting a back-and-forth between the two:

– WWE shared this week’s top 10 moments from last night’s Smackdown:

Aleister Black, Mark Haskins, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

