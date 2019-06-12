WWE News: Mark Haskins Responds to Aleister Black’s Challenge, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– Mark Haskins is up to answering Aleister Black’s open challenge from Smackdown. The ROH roster member posted to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Black’s promo asking for someone to take him on, prompting a back-and-forth between the two:

Ahh If only the bridge crossed like that.. I’d gladly end up planting both my soles in your face and frighten your children once more. https://t.co/HIBRXphbCB — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 12, 2019

My children would murder you https://t.co/RllLOSP6RR — OVERKILL (@ThisIsHaskins) June 12, 2019

– WWE shared this week’s top 10 moments from last night’s Smackdown: