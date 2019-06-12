wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Haskins Responds to Aleister Black’s Challenge, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Mark Haskins is up to answering Aleister Black’s open challenge from Smackdown. The ROH roster member posted to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Black’s promo asking for someone to take him on, prompting a back-and-forth between the two:
Come at me, Tommy @WWEAleister https://t.co/DmPBdnNRIH
— OVERKILL (@ThisIsHaskins) June 12, 2019
Ahh If only the bridge crossed like that.. I’d gladly end up planting both my soles in your face and frighten your children once more. https://t.co/HIBRXphbCB
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 12, 2019
My children would murder you https://t.co/RllLOSP6RR
— OVERKILL (@ThisIsHaskins) June 12, 2019
– WWE shared this week’s top 10 moments from last night’s Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE