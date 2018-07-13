WWE News: Mark Henry Joins Concussion Legacy Advisory Board, Poll on Ronda Rousey, Top 5 Kaitlyn Moments

– Mark Henry has joined the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s National Advisory Board. The Foundation announced the inaugural advisory board on Friday, as you can see below. NWA owner Billy Corgan is also on the board. The Concussion Legacy Foundation was founded by Chris Nowinski in 2007 and funds and supports concussion and CTE research worldwide.

NEW: We’re proud to introduce our inaugural National Advisory Board! Read up on @TheMarkHenry, @brandichastain, and the Hall of Famers, Olympians, Philanthropists, Business Executives and many more who are helping us lead toward a safer future: https://t.co/oNvQ3QNtUy pic.twitter.com/hLcTzb3xwX — Concussion Legacy Foundation (@ConcussionLF) July 12, 2018

– WWE’s latest poll asks if Ronda Rousey should get a Raw Women’s Title Match with the winner of Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax. As of this writing, the results are:

Yes. Her first opportunity was interrupted, and she should get another chance: 63%

No. She only got the first match so quickly because Nia challenged her, and she should work her way back up for the next one: 37%

– Here is a new video from WWE’s YouTube account, looking at the top five Kaitlyn moments: