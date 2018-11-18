Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mark Henry Meets Keith Lee at War Games, MLB Star Sports WWE Championship Title

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Henry - WWE Hall of Fame

– Mark Henry was backstage at NXT Takeover: War Games II and met Keith Lee for the first time. You can see a post on Twitter from Lee below:

– Boston Red Sox player Steve Pearce posted the following picture of himself with the WWE Championship that the Red Sox received from Triple H for winning the World Series:

