wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Henry Reveals His Picks for a Modern Nation of Domination, Lacey Evans and Mandy Rose Top Superstar Instagram Photos, Keith Lee Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
– WWE released a new video for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with recent guest Mark Henry, where Mark Henry reveals his picks for a modern-day version of the Nation of Domination. Henry picked The New Day, The Street Profits, and Kevin Owens. Austin asked, “How does Kevin Owens fit?” Henry said, “Like Owen [Hart], the Black Hart, from Canada.” Owen Hart was a former member of the Nation of Domination at one point back in 1998. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks included Mustafa Ali, Lacey Evans, and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photos below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBjCpISpzo4/?utm_source=ig_embed
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video for this week featuring NXT North American champion Keith Lee. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle
- Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity
- Latest on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Firing, Why Blanchard Missed Tapings