wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Henry Praises Raw Main Event Segment, Full 2018 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Stock Down
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Mark Henry had some high praise for the main event segment of Raw featuring Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix. Henry posted a video of him praising Orton as “killing it” and calling the segment “the best s**t ever!”:
Wow what passion! pic.twitter.com/grXWB2rsdf
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 3, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.20 on Tuesday, down $1.16 (2.5%) fromo the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.94% on the day.
– WWE has posted the 2018 women’s Elimination Chamber match, which was the first women’s Chamber match ever, to its YouTube account in full:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- VICE TV Releases Full Details on Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, New Trailer, Weekly After-Show
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title