WWE News: Mark Henry Praises Raw Main Event Segment, Full 2018 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Stock Down

– Mark Henry had some high praise for the main event segment of Raw featuring Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix. Henry posted a video of him praising Orton as “killing it” and calling the segment “the best s**t ever!”:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.20 on Tuesday, down $1.16 (2.5%) fromo the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.94% on the day.

– WWE has posted the 2018 women’s Elimination Chamber match, which was the first women’s Chamber match ever, to its YouTube account in full: