WWE News: Mark Henry Teases Feat of Strength At Convention, Fans Polled On WWE TLC, Make-A-Wish Kid Visits WWE HQ

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Henry

– Mark Henry is teasing a “feat of strength” at the Louisville Super Con in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. He will be there on Saturday and Sunday and is set for a “WWE Attitude Era Remembered” panel on Saturday with Scott Steiner, Al Snow, Kane, Ron Simmons and Teddy Long.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans about the first ever women’s TLC match at WWE TLC on December 16. 49% voted for Becky Lynch, 34% for Asuka and 17% for Charlotte Flair.

– WWE has posted a video of Make-A-Wish kid Tyler Cummings visiting WWE HQ and going to Survivor Series for his wish.

Mark Henry, WWE TLC

