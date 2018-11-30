WWE News: Mark Henry Teases Feat of Strength At Convention, Fans Polled On WWE TLC, Make-A-Wish Kid Visits WWE HQ

– Mark Henry is teasing a “feat of strength” at the Louisville Super Con in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. He will be there on Saturday and Sunday and is set for a “WWE Attitude Era Remembered” panel on Saturday with Scott Steiner, Al Snow, Kane, Ron Simmons and Teddy Long.

Hello and what’s up to all me friends and fans in Louisville Kentucky and surrounding areas. Come hangout with me and see me perform a special feat of strength at the Louisville super con downtown at the convention center. See you there!!! pic.twitter.com/hREsNGwGMD — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) November 30, 2018

– WWE has a new poll asking fans about the first ever women’s TLC match at WWE TLC on December 16. 49% voted for Becky Lynch, 34% for Asuka and 17% for Charlotte Flair.

– WWE has posted a video of Make-A-Wish kid Tyler Cummings visiting WWE HQ and going to Survivor Series for his wish.