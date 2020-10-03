WWE News: Mark Henry Wants America’s Got Talent Contestant in WWE, Big Show Works With Special Olympics Athletes, Trailer for WWE 24 Special on Drew McIntyre

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry looks to be trying to scout or recruit America’s Got Talent contestant Samantha Johnson for a WWE career. Johnson is also a Cirque du Soleil alum and also appeared on I See Your Voice. Earlier today, Mark Henry tweeted at her, “Show the biggest audience in the world who you are, WWE is calling!” You can view his tweets directed at her below:

It’s time to try pro wrestling. https://t.co/Th54RCnZKf — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 3, 2020

Show the biggest audience in the world who you are, WWE is calling! https://t.co/MddIAf9jZJ — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 3, 2020

– The Special Olympics recently promoted WWE Superstar The Big Show commenting on working with their athletes with Sports Illustrated. The Special Olympics Twitter account also shared the following photo:

"Due to my size, people will often judge me before they meet me…I realized the same was true about these athletes." Learn more about @WWE Superstar @WWETheBigShow's1st experiencing our movement in 1992 & see why he's such a strong Global Ambassador ➡️ https://t.co/MPleQHavDV pic.twitter.com/PBUfDIhEvy — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) October 2, 2020

– WWE released a trailer for the upcoming WWE 24 documentary, Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One. The special debuts tomorrow, October 4 on the WWE Network. You can check out the new trailer here: