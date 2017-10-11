 

WWE News: Marty Scurll Sends a “Subtle” Message to Neville, Sin Cara Gets New Reebok Sneaker

October 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Marty Scurll

– Marty Scurll sent a “subtle” message to Neville seeking a tag team partner following the latter’s rumored release request from WWE. WWE has denied that Neville has left the company.

– WWE.com announced that WWE and Foot Locker have teamed up for a new pair of Sin Cara-themed Reebok sneakers. The shoes are hitting this week to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month and will launch on October 13th at select Foot Locker locations. You can see a picture of them below:

