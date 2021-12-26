WWE News: Maryse on Renewing Her Vows With The Miz, Top 10 Most Surprising Raw Moments, Top 10 Moments From SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Miz and Maryse will be renewing their wedding vows tomorrow night on WWE Raw. WWE has released a new video where Maryse celebrates her love with The Miz and how excited she is for their vow renewal ceremony, which you can see below:

– WWE Top 10 highlighted the Top 10 Most Surprising Moments from Raw:

– The Top 10 SmackDown Moments video from last Friday’s special Christmas Eve show is now available: