WWE News: Match Added to Madison Square Garden Show, Backlash Pre-Sale Code, Classic Mick Foley WCW Match

February 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has added a Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn match to their March 16th show in Madison Square Garden. The matrch is being billed as a “Smackdown Live Special Attraction” match. This is Zayn’s first appearance at the arena on the main roster.

PWInsider reports that the pre-sale password for the WWE Backlash is NEWARK. The show takes place on May 6th in Newark, New Jersey and is now a dual-branded PPV.

– WWE posted the following match from 1993’s WCW SuperBrawl III. The match saw Cactus Jack vs. Paul Orndorff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, which Cactus Jack won:

