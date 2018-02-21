WWE News: Match Added to Madison Square Garden Show, Backlash Pre-Sale Code, Classic Mick Foley WCW Match

– WWE has added a Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn match to their March 16th show in Madison Square Garden. The matrch is being billed as a “Smackdown Live Special Attraction” match. This is Zayn’s first appearance at the arena on the main roster.

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale password for the WWE Backlash is NEWARK. The show takes place on May 6th in Newark, New Jersey and is now a dual-branded PPV.

– WWE posted the following match from 1993’s WCW SuperBrawl III. The match saw Cactus Jack vs. Paul Orndorff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, which Cactus Jack won: