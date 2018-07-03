wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Announced For Next Week’s 205 Live, R-Truth Helps Tye Dillinger Challenge Samoa Joe
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– A new match is set for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As seen below, Cedric Alexander will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Hideo Itami:
Ask and you shall receive! @CedricAlexander will defend his #Cruiserweight Title against @HideoItami NEXT WEEK on #205Live! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/cmCbK2XhMT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 4, 2018
– Here is video of R-Truth helping Tye Dillinger challenge to Samoa Joe after Dillinger explains Independence Day to him:
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEDillinger is one brave alien, because he just might have a future match with @SamoaJoe! #SDLive
Allow @RonKillings to explain (kind of)… pic.twitter.com/ASmRCRFT1W
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018