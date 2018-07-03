Quantcast

 

WWE News: Match Announced For Next Week’s 205 Live, R-Truth Helps Tye Dillinger Challenge Samoa Joe

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– A new match is set for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As seen below, Cedric Alexander will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Hideo Itami:

– Here is video of R-Truth helping Tye Dillinger challenge to Samoa Joe after Dillinger explains Independence Day to him:

