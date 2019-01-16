wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Announced For Next Week’s 205 Live, Mustafa Ali Helped After Samoa Joe Attack, Promo For Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
January 16, 2019
– WWE has announced that next week’s episode of 205 Live will feature a triple threat match between Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. The three men will challenge cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy at the Royal Rumble on January 27.
– Speaking of the Royal Rumble, WWE has released a promo for the match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.
One week from Sunday, #TheEmpress defends her #SDLive #WomensTitle against #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/RFAcLkBawK
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2019
– WWE has also posted a video showing Mustafa Ali getting help after he was attacked by Samoa Joe on last night’s episode of Smackdown Live: