WWE News: Match Announced For Next Week’s 205 Live, Mustafa Ali Helped After Samoa Joe Attack, Promo For Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE has announced that next week’s episode of 205 Live will feature a triple threat match between Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. The three men will challenge cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

– Speaking of the Royal Rumble, WWE has released a promo for the match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

– WWE has also posted a video showing Mustafa Ali getting help after he was attacked by Samoa Joe on last night’s episode of Smackdown Live: