WWE News: Match Announced For Raw, Opening Video For WWE TLC

– WWE has announced a match for this week’s episode of Raw. The company announced during the Royal Rumble that Finn Balor will face Dolph Ziggler.

The match came from Ziggler’s getting involved in Balor’s match with Drew McIntyre. After the match, Balor was being interviewed and took offense to Ziggler’s involvement. Ziggler appeared and said he gave Balor the win and after a back and forth, Ziggler attacked Balor.

– Here is the opening video from WWE TLC, which featured The Struts’ “Body Talks”: