WWE News: Details On Match Change For WWE Superstar Spectacle, Post-Match Interviews & Highlights
January 26, 2021 | Posted by
– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there was a change made to one of the matches for WWE Superstar Spectacle. He notes that WWE aired a video for Kavita Dev on the broadcast and mentioned that she was dealing with a family issue in India, which was legitimate.
Dev was reportedly supposed to team with Charlotte Flair, but Sareena Sandhu was inserted into the tag team match in place of Dev.
You can read Ian Hamilton’s full review of WWE Superstar Spectacle at this link.
– WWE has released variety of highlights and post-match interviews from the event. You can watch the videos below.
