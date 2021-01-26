WWE News: Details On Match Change For WWE Superstar Spectacle, Post-Match Interviews & Highlights

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there was a change made to one of the matches for WWE Superstar Spectacle. He notes that WWE aired a video for Kavita Dev on the broadcast and mentioned that she was dealing with a family issue in India, which was legitimate.

Dev was reportedly supposed to team with Charlotte Flair, but Sareena Sandhu was inserted into the tag team match in place of Dev.

