Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Confirmed For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, Becky Lynch Promises to Finish Ronda Rousey in 2019

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– A new match is confirmed for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. The show takes place on January 12th in Blackpool, England and will feature Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Video of the match being confirmed during this week’s NXT UK is below:

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter on Wednesday promising to finish “the job [she] started” — namely her assault on Ronda Rousey — in 2019:

article topics :

NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading