WWE News: Match Confirmed For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, Becky Lynch Promises to Finish Ronda Rousey in 2019
December 26, 2018 | Posted by
– A new match is confirmed for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. The show takes place on January 12th in Blackpool, England and will feature Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Video of the match being confirmed during this week’s NXT UK is below:
– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter on Wednesday promising to finish “the job [she] started” — namely her assault on Ronda Rousey — in 2019:
2018: Even the other wrestlers couldn’t take their eyes off me.
2019: I finish this job I started. pic.twitter.com/wu5f66ZOMA
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 26, 2018