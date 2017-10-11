WWE News: Match & Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT, Taynara Conti Demands Answers From The Undisputed Era

– A match and segment are official for next week’s episode of NXT, which takes place next Wednesday on the WWE Network. It was announced tonight that Sonya Deville vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot will take place, with the winner earning a spot in the NXT Women’s Title match at Takeover: WarGames.

Also set is a promo segment by Drew McIntyre.

– WWE posted the following video of Taynara Conti demanding answers from The Undisputed Era after she was brought out by the group and attacked Nikki Cross during the Triple Threat qualifier between Cross, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. Conti says she did what they asked and they congratulate her. When she says they head a deal, Adam Cole says she had a use and as far as they’re concerned, they’re done here: