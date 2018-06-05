WWE News: Match & Segment Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Zack Ryder Unboxed TMNT Figures

– WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode is the last before Money in the Bank and will feature a women’s Money in the Bank summit hosted by Paige along with a match between Sin Cara and Andrade “Cien” Almas. The latter match was set after Almas attacked his former friend in the mids of an interview segment, video of which you can see below:

– Here is the latest episode of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, which features Ryder unboxing the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie action figures tghar will be available at San Diego Comic Con: