WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Damian Priest Injured at NXT Takeover: WarGames
November 27, 2019
– A match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that Damian Priest will face Killian Dain on next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
Haven't gotten enough of these two in the same ring?
Good. Neither have we.
Next week. We'll see you then, @ArcherOfInfamy & @KillianDain. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mcpSb05H0r
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
– In related news, it was said on tonight’s NXT that Priest worked Survivor Series with cracked ribs that he suffered during his triple threat match against Pete Dunne and Dain at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
