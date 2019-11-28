wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Damian Priest Injured at NXT Takeover: WarGames

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest Killian Dain NXT

– A match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that Damian Priest will face Killian Dain on next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

– In related news, it was said on tonight’s NXT that Priest worked Survivor Series with cracked ribs that he suffered during his triple threat match against Pete Dunne and Dain at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

Damian Priest, NXT, WWE

