wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Ricochet Appearing at Red Sox’ WWE Night

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Triple H

– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see below, Johnny Saint has announced that Rhea Ripley will take on Piper Niven on next week’s episode:

– Ricochet will be appearing at the Boston Red Sox’ WWE Night next Tuesday when the Sox play the Minnesota Vikings. Fans who buy a ticket for the game through the special offer for the night get a Red Sox “The Champ Is Here” T-Shirt, and 50 fans fans with tickets for the event will be selected for a photo opportunity with Ricochet. You can find out more about the appearance here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Ricochet, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading