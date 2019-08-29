WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Ricochet Appearing at Red Sox’ WWE Night

– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see below, Johnny Saint has announced that Rhea Ripley will take on Piper Niven on next week’s episode:

I can’t ignore the fights that @RheaRipley_WWE and @viperpiperniven have gotten into over recent weeks; so if they want it, they got it! Next week it will be Niven vs Ripley II on #NXTUK! — Johnny Saint (@JohnnySaintWWE) August 28, 2019

– Ricochet will be appearing at the Boston Red Sox’ WWE Night next Tuesday when the Sox play the Minnesota Vikings. Fans who buy a ticket for the game through the special offer for the night get a Red Sox “The Champ Is Here” T-Shirt, and 50 fans fans with tickets for the event will be selected for a photo opportunity with Ricochet. You can find out more about the appearance here.