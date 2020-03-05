WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Stock Closes Down

– WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on this week’s show that Ligero will face off with Noam Dar next week, while NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will make his return to the show as you can see below.

Next week’s episode airs Thursday on WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.91 on Thursday, down $0.07 (0.16%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 3.58% on the day.