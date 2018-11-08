WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Becky Lynch In London, WWE’s European Tour Continues This Week

– Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander has been set for next week’s episode of 205 Live.

– WWE continues to tour Europe, with the RAW brand hitting Frankfurt, Germany tonight at Festhalle. Smackdown has a live event in London, England at the SSE Arena. In the US, NXT will hit Cocoa, Florida tonight at the Cocoa Armory.

– Speaking of London, WWE has posted photos of Becky Lynch in Piccadilly Circus.