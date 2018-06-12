Quantcast

 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Highlights From AJ Styles’ Smackdown Segment

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– A match has been announced for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Drake Maverick announced at the end of Tuesday’s episode that next week will be main evented by a triple threat between Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, and Hideo Itami:

– Here is video from Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, featuring AJ Styles’ interview with Jerry Lawler about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In the Bank:

