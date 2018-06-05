WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Preview For This Week’s NXT

– WWE has set a six-man tag team match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Drake Maverick announced that Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick will face The Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik on next week’s episode.

– Here is a preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT, featuring Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch: