WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Teaser For WWE Chronicle
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network. As you can see below, Maria Kanellis announced that TJP will face Gran Metalik on the show:
– Here is a new teaser for the WWE Chronicle episode on Dean Ambrose, that airs on the Network after NXT Takeover: War Games II:
Stick around after #NXTTakeOver: WarGames THIS SATURDAY on @WWENetwork to take a journey with @TheDeanAmbrose… #WWEChronicle pic.twitter.com/cBS4LJu5io
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018