Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Teaser For WWE Chronicle

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network. As you can see below, Maria Kanellis announced that TJP will face Gran Metalik on the show:

– Here is a new teaser for the WWE Chronicle episode on Dean Ambrose, that airs on the Network after NXT Takeover: War Games II:

article topics :

205 Live, WWE Chronicle, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading