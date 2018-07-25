wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Adam Cole on Why He Won’t Face Ricochet
– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of NXT. EC3 will face Kona Reeves on the show, which next Wednesday on the WWE Network.
– Here is video of Adam Cole discussing why he refused to accept Ricochet’s challenge on this week’s NXT:
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Cole thinks @KingRicochet is special. Just not as special as Adam Cole…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/31sCyLJz6w
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2018