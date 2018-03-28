 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Dusty Classic Tag Team Match

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– A match has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT. Lars Sullivan will face off with Killian Dane on the show.

The episode airs Wednesday on the WWE Network.

– Here are highlights from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches from this week’s episode. The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits, while Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne defeated SAnitY:

