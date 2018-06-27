Quantcast

 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Lars Sullivan Injury Update

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced after tonight’s episode that EC3 will battle Johnny Gargano next week:

– On this week’s NXT, it was revealed that Lars Sullivan suffered a broken jaw halfway through his match with Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Chicago II. There’s no word on how long he may be out; you can see a pic of his X-ray below:

