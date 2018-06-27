wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Lars Sullivan Injury Update
– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced after tonight’s episode that EC3 will battle Johnny Gargano next week:
.@JohnnyGargano needs to move on from @ProjectCiampa, so next week he’ll be facing someone who demands the main event spotlight, the top 1% @therealec3. #WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 28, 2018
– On this week’s NXT, it was revealed that Lars Sullivan suffered a broken jaw halfway through his match with Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Chicago II. There’s no word on how long he may be out; you can see a pic of his X-ray below:
.@LarsSWWE left Chicago without the #NXTChampionship… and with a broken jaw. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UVLYqQkQ9s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 28, 2018