WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Liv Morgan Plans To Take Her Opportunity

– A new match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross and Peyton Rouye will do battle, with the winner joining the Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Takeover: WarGames for the NXT Women’s Championship. Kairi Sane is already confirmed for the title match.

– In related news, WWE posted video of Liv Morgan being interviewed this week about the match next week. Morgan says that opportunities like this don’t come around very often, and with her win over Vanessa Borne last week she is focused on winning next week to get a shot at the championship.