WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, War Raiders Gunning For Tag Team Titles

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo

– A match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. Keith Lee will make his debut on the episode in singles action.

The episode airs Wednesday night on WWE Network.

– The War Raiders sent a warning to Moustache Mountain on this week’s episode, saying that they’re going to be taking the NXT Tag Team Titles from whoever is champion following NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. You can see a pic from the segment below and a post from Hanson:

