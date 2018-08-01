WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, War Raiders Gunning For Tag Team Titles

– A match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. Keith Lee will make his debut on the episode in singles action.

The episode airs Wednesday night on WWE Network.

The moment you've been waiting for: @RealKeithLee makes his in-ring debut NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/riLiNJPD2k — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 2, 2018

– The War Raiders sent a warning to Moustache Mountain on this week’s episode, saying that they’re going to be taking the NXT Tag Team Titles from whoever is champion following NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. You can see a pic from the segment below and a post from Hanson: