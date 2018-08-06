wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Raw, Ruby Riott Returns, Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox
– A match has been announced for next week’s episode of Raw. The B Team will defend the Raw Tag Team Champioships against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival:
NEXT WEEK: The #RAW #TagTeamTitles will be on the line in a #TripleThreat match as #TheBTeam defends against The #DELETERSofWorlds and #TheRevival! pic.twitter.com/tZ3kU0n4Lf
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2018
– Here are highlights from Ronda Rousey’s in-ring Raw debut, where she defeated Alicia Fox. Alexa Bliss got involved and attacked Natalya at ringside before trying to distract Rousey, but Rousey picked up the win anyway:
– Ruby Riott made her return on Raw, helping Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeat Sasha Banks & Bayley. Highlights from the match are below: