Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Raw, Ruby Riott Returns, Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Triple Threat

– A match has been announced for next week’s episode of Raw. The B Team will defend the Raw Tag Team Champioships against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival:

– Here are highlights from Ronda Rousey’s in-ring Raw debut, where she defeated Alicia Fox. Alexa Bliss got involved and attacked Natalya at ringside before trying to distract Rousey, but Rousey picked up the win anyway:

– Ruby Riott made her return on Raw, helping Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeat Sasha Banks & Bayley. Highlights from the match are below:

article topics :

RAW, Ronda Rousey, Ruby Riott, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading