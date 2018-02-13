wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Bludgeon Brothers Cut Uso’s Promo Short
– A six-woman tag team match is set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As you can see below, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi will team up to face the Riott Squad:
JUST ANNOUNCED: #TheRiottSquad @RubyRiottWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @sarahloganwwe will battle @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/PGVI7qKCrD
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018
– The Bludgeon Brothers interrupted The Usos’ promo on Smackdown this week. While the champions were in a promo talking about how they run the tag team division, the Brothers smashed the screen showing the promo and said that the Usos haven’t faced them yet:
The @WWEUsos may run things in the #SDLive tag team division, but they haven't run into the BLUDGEON BROTHERS yet… pic.twitter.com/7rmbwfIB95
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018