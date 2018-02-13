WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Bludgeon Brothers Cut Uso’s Promo Short

– A six-woman tag team match is set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As you can see below, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi will team up to face the Riott Squad:

– The Bludgeon Brothers interrupted The Usos’ promo on Smackdown this week. While the champions were in a promo talking about how they run the tag team division, the Brothers smashed the screen showing the promo and said that the Usos haven’t faced them yet: