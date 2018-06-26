WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Dark Match From Tonight’s Taping

– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s episode, Paige announced after booking Asuka vs. Carmella for Extreme Rules that the Empress of Tomorrow would face James Ellsworth on next week’s show.

Ellsworth then posted to Twitter:

The question isn’t am I ready for @WWEAsuka next week The question is, is Asuka ready for Elllsworth!! #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 27, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows beat the Bar in the dark match before the Smackdown tapings.