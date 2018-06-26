Quantcast

 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Dark Match From Tonight’s Taping

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s episode, Paige announced after booking Asuka vs. Carmella for Extreme Rules that the Empress of Tomorrow would face James Ellsworth on next week’s show.

Ellsworth then posted to Twitter:

Wrestling Inc reports that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows beat the Bar in the dark match before the Smackdown tapings.

