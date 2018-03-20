wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Finn Balor on Latest Music Power 10
March 20, 2018 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Randy Orton will team with Bobby Roode against Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh on the episzode, which airs Tuesday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:
JUST ANNOUNCED: #USChampion @RandyOrton & @REALBobbyRoode vs. @JinderMahal and Sunil @SinghBrosWWE NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/x3HvFdMpvA
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
– WE has posted the latest episode of the Music Power 10, which features Finn Balor’s Elimination Chamber entrance: