 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Finn Balor on Latest Music Power 10

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown 32718

WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Randy Orton will team with Bobby Roode against Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh on the episzode, which airs Tuesday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

– WE has posted the latest episode of the Music Power 10, which features Finn Balor’s Elimination Chamber entrance:

article topics :

Finn Balor, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Music Power 10, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading