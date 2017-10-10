 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Gable & Benjamin Send Message to Usos

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Roode Dolph Ziggler Smackdown

– WWE has announced Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler for next week’s Smackdown. The match was set after Roode spoke about his win over Ziggler at Hell in a Cell and wanted a fight, due to Ziggler’s post-match attack. Ziggler called Roode a fraud, saying Roode only won by cheating. The match was teased for later and then confirmed for next week later in the show.

– Here is video of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin delivering a message to The Usos after earning a title shot on tonight’s episode:

