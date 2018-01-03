 

WWE News: Match Set For NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, NXT Tag Team and Women’s Retrospective Videos

January 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

A new match is set for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole will take place on the show, which airs on January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. A promo for Takeover is below:

– Here are videos looking at the NXT tag team and women’s divisions from this week’s Year In Review episode of NXT:

