WWE News: Match Set For NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, NXT Tag Team and Women’s Retrospective Videos

A new match is set for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole will take place on the show, which airs on January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. A promo for Takeover is below:

