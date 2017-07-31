 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For This Week’s 205 Live, Reigns Reacts to Raw Win

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akira Tozawa Ariya Daivari 205 Live

– WWE has announced Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari in a #1 contenders match for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The winner of the match will face Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam

205 Live takes place tomorrow from Cleveland, Ohio and airs live on the WWE Network.

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter after Raw to react to his win over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman at Raw. The three face Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Four-Way match at SummerSlam with the WWE Universal Championship on the line:

article topics :

205 Live, RAW, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading