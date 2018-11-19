WWE News: Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Lars Sullivan Vignette, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Continue Twitter Feud

– WWE has announced a match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The show airs Tuesday night live on USA Network. Announced for the show are:

* Thanksgiving Feast Fight: The Bar & Big Show vs. The New Day

* Daniel Bryan set to appear.

– WWE aired a new “coming soon” vignette teasing Lars Sullivan’s arrival on the main roster:

– Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continued their feud on Twitter. You can see the latest shots back and forth below:

Want some avocado toast? Make you feel better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

See that’s how we differ. I don’t enjoy moping around at home marinating in penis envy trying to figure out how to pee my name in the snow like #TheMillennialMan does. The only thing that makes me feel better is defending my title. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 19, 2018