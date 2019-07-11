wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Breakout Tournament Match
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against an opponent to be named, Apollo Crews will battle Kushida and Dexter Lumis will take on Bronson Reed in the final first-round match of the NXT Breakout Tournament.
NXT airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.
Next week should be good. @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/klV72dgARm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 11, 2019
NEXT WEEK. @KUSHIDA_0904 @WWEApollo #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LCqlfEQ0P5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 11, 2019
– Here are highlights from this week’s NXT Breakout Tournament match, with Jordan Myles defeating Boa to advance to the second round where he will face Angel Garza:
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Jim Ross Recalls Coming Up With Steve Austin’s Texas Rattlesnake Name, Convincing Austin to Turn Babyface
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From