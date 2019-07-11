WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Breakout Tournament Match

– WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against an opponent to be named, Apollo Crews will battle Kushida and Dexter Lumis will take on Bronson Reed in the final first-round match of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

NXT airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.

– Here are highlights from this week’s NXT Breakout Tournament match, with Jordan Myles defeating Boa to advance to the second round where he will face Angel Garza: