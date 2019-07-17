wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Triple H

– WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company has set the following bouts for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on WWE NetworkL

* WALTER vs. Trent Seven
* Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams
* Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, Jazzy Gabert

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading