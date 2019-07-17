wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
July 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company has set the following bouts for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on WWE NetworkL
* WALTER vs. Trent Seven
* Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams
* Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, Jazzy Gabert
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
