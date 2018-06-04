WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Raw, Why Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Missed Raw This Week

– WWE has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The episode takes place in Little Rock, Arkansas and airs live on USA Network. The matches are as follows:

* Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

* Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon

* Nia Jax goes face to face with Ronda Rousey

– PWInsider reports that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H missed this week’s episode of Raw because they’re in Los Angeles ahead of WWE’s planned “For Your Consideration” panel discussion on Wednesday for the company’s Emmy campaign.