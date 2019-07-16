wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches For Madison Square Garden Shows, Promo For This Week’s NXT

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has two matches advertised for their return to Madison Square Garden in September. PWInsider reports that the following are advertised for the Raw and Smackdown tapings on September 9th and 10th:

Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
Smackdown: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network:

