WWE News: Matches Locally Advertised For Next Week’s Smackdown Taping, Charlotte Meet & Greet, SuperBrawl 1995 Fixed on Network

– WWE is advertising a couple of matches locally in Detroit for next week’s Smackdown taping. PWInsider reports that Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre are being advertised for the show, likely as dark matches.

– The site also notes that WCW SuperBrawl 1995, which was previously missing the opening of the show all the way up through the first minute of the Alex Wright/Paul Roma match, is now fixed and available in its complete form.

– Charlotte Flair is set to appear at the Cricket Wireless in Oak Park, Michican on August 6th for a meet and greet at 11 AM. You can find out more here.