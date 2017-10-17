WWE News: Matches Official For 205 Live, Jason Jordan & Titus Worldwide React to Raw Win

– Two matches are official for this week’s 205 Live. Announced for the show are:

* Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann

* Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali & Kalisto

– Jason Jordan & Titus Worldwide reacted to their Raw win in an interview with Charly Caruso. You can check it out below. Titus O’Neil says that Titus Worldwide is all about business, and that tonight they wanted to help Jordan take care of some business. Jordan says that he’s not going to let someone insult him and his family like Gallows, Anderson and Samson did, so he called on some friends and they took care of business. Titus teased the idea of Jordan joining Titus Worldwide as well.